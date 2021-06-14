Tehran [Iran], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran reported on Sunday 8,195 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,028,717.

The pandemic has so far claimed 82,098 lives in Iran, up by 187 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 2,652,792 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,445 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report added that 21,563,119 tests have so far been carried out across the country.By Sunday, 4,327,533 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Iran, and 827,106 have taken both doses.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the ministry, noted that admittances to the country's hospitals decreased "by about 10.5 per cent" in the past week.

In the same period, she added, a 20-percent decrease in the number of COVID-19 deaths was observed. (ANI/Xinhua)

