Tehran, Aug 22 (AP) Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media.

The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Sri Lanka Urges India To Help in Evacuation Of Lankans From War-Torn Country.

Iran's previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded August 16.

The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 Strikes Fukushima Prefecture, No Tsunami Warning Issued.

A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday.

The current wave of infections is Iran's fifth of the pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

The country also is struggling to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus.

Some 7 per cent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)