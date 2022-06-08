New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to deepen historical ties and partnerships with India.

"Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrives to a warm welcome in India. The visit will further boost our deep historical ties and partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Iran Foreign Ministry said Hossein will hold talks with India's high-ranking officials aimed at expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"The visit to India is aimed at expanding ties between the two countries and holding strategic consultations over cooperation regarding regional issues and international developments," Iran Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India's relations with Iran are unique and historic. Iran is an important partner and a close neighbour.

During 2021-22, there was an intensification in bilateral engagement. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited Tehran twice and held constructive meetings with the Iranian leadership.

The two countries continued their engagement in the field of healthcare, and a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Health was held in April 2021.

Jaishankar visited Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi. He visited Tehran at the invitation of the Government of Iran.

He held constructive meetings with the top Iranian leadership and discussed several issues, including the development of Shahid Behesti Terminal, and Chabahar Port.

The Government of India took over the operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar in Iran. India started interacting with Iran on Chabahar Port around 2003 but a major push was received in the second half of 2014, resulting in the signing of an MOU between the two countries for the development of Chabahar Port in May 2015.

This MOU translated into a formal 10-year Contract for Equipping and Operating the Chabahar Port, which was executed on 23rd May 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tehran. (ANI)

