Dubai, Apr 16 (AP) Iranian state television confirmed on Wednesday that the second round of Iran-US nuclear talks will be held in Rome after earlier confusion over where the negotiations would be held.

The talks will be mediated by Oman, as they were last weekend in the sultanate's capital of Muscat, the state TV report said.

On Monday, multiple officials said they would be held in Rome. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said early Tuesday they'd be held in Oman. (AP)

