Baghdad [Iraq], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said on Wednesday that foreign combat forces will leave Iraq within 15 days, except for some advisers who will stay to support the Iraqi forces.

JOC's Spokesman Tahseen al-Khafaji told the official Iraqi News Agency that ending the presence of the foreign forces is proceeding according to the plan, and there is no military base for them except for limited presence in Ayn al-Asad Air Base in the western province of Anbar.

There is "a schedule for handing over weapons and equipment to the Iraqi forces," he added.

In July, the United States and Iraq held a session of strategic dialogue, during which the two countries agreed on withdrawing all U.S. combat troops from Iraq by Dec. 31. (ANI/Xinhua)

