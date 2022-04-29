Kabul [Afghanistan], April 29 (ANI): The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, local media reported.

Two explosions rocked Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province on Thursday, leaving at least 9 people killed and 13 injured.

One of the blasts was staged near an educational facility while another one hit a vehicle.

This is the latest in a series of bombings to shake Afghanistan and comes just days after a blast at a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif that killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more.

The IS branch, Islamic State - Khorasan Province, has been operating in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan since 2015. The group has claimed responsibility for multiple bloody attacks.

A separate bomb attack in the northern city of Kunduz last week targeted the minority community and killed at least 36 people at Friday prayers. (ANI)

