Dhaka, March 18: The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalized on Thursday. This story is still developing and more details are awaited.

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16. ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka Vandalised.

Here Is The Image:

Iskcon radhakanta temple, Dhaka attacked last night by extremist elements. pic.twitter.com/cWYQw4AqH4 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 18, 2022

Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country. (ANI)

