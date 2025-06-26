Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 (ANI): International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will celebrate Sri Sri Jagannath Dev's traditional nine-day Rath Yatra festival in Bangladesh amid tight security.

An ISKCON priest said that the festival will begin in Dhaka from Friday.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan at SCO China Meeting, Says 'Those Who Sponsor Terror Must Bear Consequences, No Place for Double Standards'.

"Rath Yatra is one of the most important festivals of the Sanatan Dharma. Like every year, ISKCON has taken up various programs in Dhaka to celebrate the festival," the priest said.

"Rath Yatra is a grand gathering of harmony, devotion, and joyful chanting of Harinama," he added.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: 41,651 Compensation Claims for Damages Filed Since Start of Iran War.

The first day of the Rath Yatra will begin on Friday, June 27 at 3:00 PM.

The chariot will pass through ISKCON Swamibag Ashram, Joykali Temple, Ittefaq Intersection, Shapla Chattar, Dainik Bangla Intersection, north side of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Paltan Intersection, Press Club, Kadam Foara, High Court Shrine, Doel Chattar, Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall, Palasi Intersection and reach Dhakeshwari Temple, ISKCON said in a statement.

The chariot will arrive at the Swamibag Temple on the same route and in the opposite direction on Saturday, July 5 at the same time, it added.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division has urged transporters to avoid routes from 2 PM to 6 PM on June 27 and July 5.

Police say adequate security measures have been taken to ensure a smooth procession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)