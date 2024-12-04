Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government for their "failure" to uphold citizens' rights during and after the November 24 protest in the capital, The Express Tribune reported.

The remarks were made during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed by local traders against the disruptions caused by the protest.

Chief Justice Farooq criticised PTI for violating court directives and admonished the government for its mishandling of the situation.

"I will also ask PTI why the court's orders were disregarded," he remarked. Addressing the government's actions, the Chief Justice said, "You [government] closed Islamabad in such a way that even I, as a judge, could not reach."

He further highlighted the court's earlier instructions, stating, "The court had instructed you to consider the fundamental rights of citizens, business people, and protesters. It was as if I fell prey to my own order."

The case, brought forward by Islamabad traders, underscores the severe disruptions faced by businesses during the lockdown imposed in response to PTI's protest march from November 24 to 26. Petitioners questioned why their livelihoods were adversely affected, asking, "Why were our businesses shut down? What was our fault?"

The government's heavy-handed response included shutting down major routes, which, according to Chief Justice Farooq, contradicted the court's directions, reported The Express Tribune.

The hearing saw appearances by DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, state counsel Malik Abdul Rehman, and others. However, when Malik Abdul Rehman revealed that some reports were still pending, the court reprimanded him.

"Is this your first time appearing before the court? This expert opinion should have been provided there," the Chief Justice remarked. The court has now sought a comprehensive report from the Ministry of Interior and adjourned the case until next week.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday the formation of "a world-class anti-riots force" to address challenges posed by protests and rallies. The announcement followed violent clashes during the PTI protest that led to casualties and substantial economic losses due to prolonged lockdowns.

The anti-riots force initiative was discussed during the maiden meeting of the newly formed Joint Task Force (JTF), chaired by the prime minister.

The JTF includes representatives from key agencies such as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and intelligence services including ISI and MI. The task force aims to modernise the government's response to civil unrest and address gaps in policy, The Express Tribune reported.

Emphasising the need for a more effective strategy, Shehbaz stated, "Lockdowns and unrest have repeatedly tested the government's nerves and caused losses amounting to billions of rupees daily." The JTF is expected to recommend measures to prevent future turmoil and manage protests with a focus on public safety and economic stability. (ANI)

