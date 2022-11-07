Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): The Islamabad Police on Monday warned that action will be taken against those who protest in the capital without the permission of the administration, Geo News reported.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot at during a political rally last week in Punjab province's Wazirabad, has announced that his long march towards the capital Islamabad will resume on Tuesday from the same point in the city where he came under attack.

"The political leaders with cases registered against them will be arrested," said the Islamabad Police spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson also requested the political leaders to protest at the designated spots with permission from the administration, asking the public to report any suspicious activity to 15, reported Geo News.

The police also told the people to call 15 to check the conditions of the routes as the political leaders have announced the closure of routes.

The spokesperson added that routes will remain open for national and international travellers coming from Islamabad International Airport, adding that federal law enforcement agencies will monitor routes to the airport and highways, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have decided to launch a crackdown against key PTI leaders, sources privy to the matter said.

Sources said that the decision to arrest PTI leaders including Parvez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Amir Kayani, Ali Amin Gandapur and Aamir Dogar and others have been taken, reported Geo News.

Moreover, action against individuals involved in blocking ways leading to Islamabad airport will also be taken.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Imran Khan, however, urged his followers to continue protesting against three people whom he accuses of plotting an assassination plan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan military said that the PTI chair's claims are "unacceptable, uncalled for."

Khan was leading PTI's march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad. Thursday's attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News.

Haqeeqi Azadi March will resume from Wazirabad on Tuesday and the PTI chief will join the march from Rawalpindi. (ANI)

