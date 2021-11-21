Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI): A gunman injured two civilians and two police officers before being shot dead by security forces near Jerusalem's Western Wall on Sunday morning.

The civilian victims have been taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, RT reported.

One civilian, who was in his 30s, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The other, a 46-year-old, is said to have suffered moderate injuries.

Two police officers were hurt by shrapnel. (ANI)

