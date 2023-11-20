Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities arrested two residents of the Palestinian Authority who tried to smuggle tens of thousands of packs of cigarettes through the Port of Ashdod, the Israel Tax Authority announced.

Inspectors found tens of thousands of packs of cigarettes inside a container that was declared to contain washing machines.

Authorities became suspicious when they noticed a significant difference in weight between two containers that were both stated to hold 118 washing machines.

The suspects were identified as the owner and manager of an import and trade company. (ANI/TPS)

