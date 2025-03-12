New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Ambassador of Israel, Reuven Azar held an Iftar celebratory dinner here on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Azar said, "The holy month of Ramadan is a very important month in Israel as well, because we have about 15 per cent of our population who are Muslims, so every Israeli feels the month of Ramadan in Israel."

He added, "We are very proud of the freedom of worship we have in Israel and therefore Ramadan is celebrated in the streets of cities and cities like Haifa and Jerusalem. 75,000 worshippers are going to the Aqsa Mosque every day, every evening".

He further said, "We are hosting these Iftars all over the world for the Muslim population. We are very honoured by the presence of Imam Iliasi, who is a very prominent Imam here in India, and many guests that joined us. We are every year hosting the Iftar and we are proud to be part of this tradition."

The iftar party saw a musical celebration with dignitaries attending the event.

Speaking about the India-Israel ties, the Ambassador expressed, "We are in a very important juncture because India is growing very fast and the interest of Israelis in India is becoming more and more prominent. We just hosted two weeks ago a huge delegation of 80 Israeli companies that visited India together with our Ministry of Economy. We are looking forward to signing new agreements on investment, mutual investment and other agreements, and looking forward to the visits of many other ministers like the Ministry of Agriculture, which is coming in April. "

The Ambassador said, "We are working to bring tech companies from both countries to work together and continuing with a lot of work on the defence industries, agriculture, water, infrastructure and many other fields." (ANI)

