Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel arrested four Palestinians trying to smuggle around 100 protected songbirds into the country from Jordan, the Israel Police announced on Sunday.

The four suspects were caught at the Allenby Bridge border crossing on Friday. The birds -- brutally concealed on the suspects' bodies -- had their feet glued to clothing. Authorities said the birds, belonging to the pheasant species, are protected under Israeli law and require special permits.

Officials warned that illegal animal imports risk spreading disease and damaging local ecosystems. (ANI/TPS)

