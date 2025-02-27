Tel Aviv [Israel], February 27 (ANI): Atleast 14 people, including 10 pedestrians and 2 police officers, were injured in a combined car ramming and stabbing incident in Israel's Pardes Hanna-Kakur intersection on Thursday.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel Police confirmed the attack by a terrorist at Highway 65 near the intersection. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's emergency medical service, a vehicle drove into several pedestrians at 4.18 PM (local time).

Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera received 14 individuals, one in critical condition, two in serious condition and three in moderate condition. A 17-year-old woman was the one who was critically wounded in the attack, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Additionally, 2 police officers were stabbed at the Kakur intersection.

The terrorist was shot dead by Israeli police.

Earlier, Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli Police had told presspersons that the assailant was a 24-year-old Israeli Arab person from Ma'ale Iron with no criminal record. However, the police later identified the person as a 50-year-old Palestinian "illegal resident" from the northern West Bank.

"The terrorist ran over several people at a bus station, then proceeded to stab others with a screwdriver and crashed into a police vehicle," said a police spokesperson, as reported by Jerusalem Post.

An MDA paramedic, Avi Cohen told Jerusalem Post that responders saw a lot of commotion at the scene. (ANI)

