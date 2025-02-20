Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): As Israelis prepared to receive the bodies of four hostages, the Israeli Knesset on Wednesday passed legislation barring non-citizens from entering or residing in the country if they or their affiliated organizations deny the October 7 massacre or the Holocaust, or if they support international prosecution of Israeli security personnel.

The legislation, which was approved without opposition, builds on a 2017 amendment that barred providing visas and travel permits to individuals or organizations advocating boycotts of Israel.

Proposed by Michel Buskila of the New Hope-United Right party and originally initiated by New Hope MK Zeev Elkin, the law aims to strengthen Israel's ability to counteract what it described as "hostile elements" who "seek to harm the state." According to the bill's explanatory notes, existing legal measures were insufficient.

The Knesset also advanced another bill targeting cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. That proposal, submitted by Likud MK Amit Halevi, passed its preliminary reading with 25 votes in favor and 10 against.

If enacted, the law would criminalize collaboration with the ICC, making it illegal for Israeli citizens, authorities, and public entities to provide services or resources to the court. Individuals found guilty of doing so could face up to five years in prison.

The bill also seeks to prevent ICC officials and affiliates from entering Israel, owning property, or conducting economic activities in the country without special authorization. Supporters argue that the ICC poses a significant threat to Israel's sovereignty and security personnel, reinforcing Israel's longstanding position that it does not recognize the court's jurisdiction.

The International Criminal Court issued unprecedented arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November, the first time warrants have been issued against leaders from a democratic country. Both officials would be liable for arrest if they travel to countries that are party to the ICC.

The court also issued a warrant for Hamas commander Mohammed Deif. Although he was killed in an airstrike in July, Hamas never confirmed Deif's death.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction. The ICC charter prohibits the court from prosecuting nationals of countries with independent judiciaries.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 69 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

