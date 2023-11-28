Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI/TPS): Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party in the Knesset and a minister without portfolio in Israel's special "War Cabinet" hosted a delegation of people from AIPAC - the America Israel Public Affairs Committee - on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by AIPAC President Michael Tuchin.

"As an outspoken leader of his community," said Gantz, "Michael's home was targeted and vandalized on Thanksgiving Eve in an unacceptable hate crime."

"Facing an alarming rise in antisemitism globally and bigotry towards the one and only Jewish state," he added, "we must all act to protect Jewish communities around the world."

Benny Gantz is both a former IDF Chief of staff and former Defence Minister. (ANI/TPS)

