Tel Aviv [Israel], March 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday confirmed the deepest airstrikes in Lebanon on Hezbollah targets since October 7. The strikes came after the Iran-backed terror group fired rockets at a military air traffic control facility in northern Israel.

Later in the afternoon, Hezbollah fired a barrage of 50 rockets.

The Israeli airstrikes hit what the IDF said was "a military compound used by Hezbollah's aerial unit" near Zboud in the Baalbek District, a location more than 110 km from the Israeli border. According to the military, the compound included several buildings as well as a landing pad for aerial drones.

The IDF said it also hit Hezbollah facilities in the Southern Lebanese areas of Ayta ash-Shab, Kafr Kila and Maroun al-Ras.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for a separate rocket barrage that hit a winery in the area of Moshav Avivim. No casualties were reported,but the winery went up in flames.

Hezbollah leaders have suggested that they will continue to fire rockets to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes. Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.(ANI/TPS)

