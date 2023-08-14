Tel Aviv [Israel], August 14 (ANI): Israel’s Ministry of Energy said that another practical step on the way to the end of an era of coal based-energy in the country came when the Natural Gas Authority of the Ministry approved the gasification of two new electricity generation units at the Orot Rabin power plant (MZM 70 and MZM 80), the first to be operated with natural gas there.

The ministry said the approval was given after an in-depth engineering control conducted by the Natural Gas Authority for the gas facilities erected by Natgaz for the purpose of connecting the station to Israel’s natural gas network.

Now, the electric company will be able to carry out operational tests of the production unit of the 70th generation plant, with the aim of reaching its commercial operation in the coming months.

These moves promoted by the ministry are a continuation of the policy to end the use of coal by 2026 and to significantly reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity sector. (ANI/TPS)

