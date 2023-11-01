Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel bolstered its naval presence in the Red Sea area on Wednesday following repeated missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Israel Defense Forces said that missile destroyers were deployed "in accordance with the assessment of the situation, and as part of the increased defence efforts in the region."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Nations Supporting Israel Including India Face Notable Unstick in Hacking Activities and Cyberattacks.

On Tuesday, Israel's Arrow air-defence system intercepted a missile launched at the Jewish state from the "Red Sea area."

A spokesperson for Yemen's Ansar Allah, the official title of the Houthi movement, confirmed the terror group had launched ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel, as well as drones.

Also Read | India Follows 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Approach With Neighbouring Nations Too, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Early on Wednesday, the IDF intercepted another incoming threat near Israel's southernmost city of Eilat.

The military has multiple layers of air defences in the Red Sea area to defend against Houthi attacks.

On Friday, the IDF said that a fighter jet had intercepted an "aerial threat" over the Red Sea, which came hours after a drone attack on the Egyptian resort town of Taba in the Sinai Peninsula that wounded six people.

On Oct. 19, the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer, shot down missiles and drones from Yemen that could have been aimed at Israel, the Pentagon said. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)