Tel Aviv [Israel], May 6 (ANI/TPS): For the first time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has acquired 20 armored "Tiger Ambulances" designed to evacuate wounded soldiers from deep within enemy territory, even under direct fire.

The new vehicles combine advanced medical equipment with high-level armor protection, addressing a critical need identified during the current conflict. These mobile medical units will provide immediate treatment on the battlefield inside a protected environment, significantly improving survival chances for injured personnel.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Anthony Albanese on 'Historic' Win, Vows To Advance India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The project was developed through collaboration between Shefer-Bar (of the Yossi Ambulances Group) and Plasan Sasa. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)