Jerusalem, Jan 11 (AP) Israel has donated $500,000 to the United Nations for food, medical aid and other assistance for Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Alon Ushpiz, director general of the ministry, said Israel is proud to be part of the international effort to help Afghans who fled from the Taliban takeover of the country in August. Ushpiz said the aid is part of Israel's commitment to the international community.

Also Read | 7 Million New Cases of Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Europe Last Week: WHO.

The donation came the same day the UN made what it called a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.

The appeal seeks $4.4 billion for UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and its partners, plus $623 million for the UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, to help more than 6 million Afghans who have fled. That's about 15% of Afghanistan's total population.

Also Read | Taliban to Resume Hiring Government Employee’s Sans Women.

Others continue to trickle across the border, UNHCR said, while noting that an estimated 175,000 have returned to the country since the Taliban takeover. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)