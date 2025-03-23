Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers completed the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, targeting Hamas terror infrastructure and eliminating multiple operatives, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Overnight, forces raided a command and control center used by Hamas in recent months.The IDF has established evacuation routes for civilians to leave the combat zone safely. The military stated it will continue operations against terrorist organizations in Gaza to safeguard Israeli civilians.

The operation aims to dismantle terrorist strongholds and expand the security zone in southern Gaza.

Earlier in the day, the army said it launched a ground operation against Hamas in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun on Sunday morning while the terror group confirmed that a member of its politburo was killed in an airstrike.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed that a member of its politburo, Salah al-Bardawil, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis.

Also on Sunday morning, Israel's Political-Security Cabinet approved a proposal by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to establish a voluntary passage administration for Gaza residents interested in leaving the Strip for third countries.

"The administration will work, among other things, to prepare for and enable safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure to third countries, including securing their movement, establishing a traffic lane and checking pedestrians at designated crossings in the Gaza Strip, and coordinating the provision of infrastructure that will enable passage by land, sea, and air to the target countries," the Katz announced.

In addition, Israeli air defenses intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Sunday morning. The military said the missile was shot down before reaching Israeli territory.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

