Jerusalem [Israel] March 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is working to ensure the supply of eggs in the country for the upcoming Passover holiday, declaring, "supply of eggs for Passover will continue as usual."

The average monthly consumption of eggs in Israel is approximately 200 million eggs, a quantity similar to the scope of local production, explained the Ministry. However, during the holiday periods, and especially in preparation for Passover, the demand for eggs increases significantly and reaches approximately 240 million eggs per full month in March and April. In normal years, without fighting, the gap between local production and consumption during peak seasons is bridged through spot imports of approximately 80-100 million eggs per year, with approximately 40 million of these being imported in preparation for Passover.

According to daily monitoring conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the gap between local production and demand for Passover currently stands at approximately 25 million eggs. Of this quantity, one million eggs have already entered Israel in the past week, and the rest are expected to enter in the next three weeks. Today, eggs from avian influenza-free areas in the European Union can be imported into Israel, as well as eggs intended for industry from the United States. (ANI/TPS)

