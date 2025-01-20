Washington, DC [US], January 20 (ANI): Calling the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas a "first step" towards lasting peace in the Middle East, US President-elect Donald Trump claimed that the "epic" agreement could happen "only" due to his historic victory in November presidential polls.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 312 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Addressing the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally on Sunday (local time) Trump stated, "We achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step towards lasting peace in the Middle East. This agreement could have happened only as a result of our historic victory in November."

"The first hostages have just been released... Biden said that they made the deal, well... First of all, it (the Israel-Hamas conflict) would have never happened if I were the President," he added.

During the rally, Trump shared his plans to address border security and illegal immigration and emphasised the importance of reasserting control over US borders, stating, "We will quickly re-establish control of our sovereign territory and borders."

He also pledged to take strong action against illegal immigration, saying, "We will expel every illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil."

"Before this, nobody could even think of open borders, prisons, mental institutions, men playing in women's sports, transgenders for everyone... Very soon we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history," he added.

Further, Trump stated, "We will create the new department of government efficiency headed by Elon Musk..."

Elon Musk also spoke at Trump's rally and said, "We're looking forward to making a lot of changes. This victory is the start. What matters going forward is to make significant changes and set the foundation for America to be strong for centuries to come... Make America Great Again."

Earlier in the day, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participated in a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the eve of the inauguration.

Notably, Trump's inauguration celebrations kicked off with an exclusive friends and family event at Trump National golf course in Virginia on January 18, followed by a Victory Rally and an exclusive candlelight dinner on January 19. The celebrations culminate on January 20 with the official swearing-in ceremony followed by an official ball. (ANI)

