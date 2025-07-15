World News | Israel Kills Seven Senior Hamas Terrorists Released in 2011 Prisoner Deal

LatestLY
  • World
    US Floods: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in New York and New Jersey, Prompting Emergency Alerts, Evacuations, and Widespread Disruption- WATCH US Floods: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in New York and New Jersey, Prompting Emergency Alerts, Evacuations, and Widespread Disruption- WATCH
  • Tech
    ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth
  • Sports
    GSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Guyana Amazon Warriors Maintain Top Spot With Big Win Over Dubai Capitals GSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Guyana Amazon Warriors Maintain Top Spot With Big Win Over Dubai Capitals
  • Entertainment
    Dheeraj Kumar Dies: Producer-Director-Actor Passes Away at 79 Due to Cardiac Arrest Dheeraj Kumar Dies: Producer-Director-Actor Passes Away at 79 Due to Cardiac Arrest
  • Lifestyle
    Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Flaunt the Enigmatic Charm of Black Gowns (View Pics) Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Flaunt the Enigmatic Charm of Black Gowns (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Zomato Delivery Partner Deserves Bonus, Says Influencer Khyati Shree As He Delivers Order to Her Hilltop Camp in Goa Amidst Rains and Lightning! (Watch Video) Zomato Delivery Partner Deserves Bonus, Says Influencer Khyati Shree As He Delivers Order to Her Hilltop Camp in Goa Amidst Rains and Lightning! (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the First Tuesday of Sawan Maas Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the First Tuesday of Sawan Maas
  • Videos
    Fact Check: Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? Govt Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train Fact Check: Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? Govt Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train
    • Close
    Search
    Advertisement

    World News | Israel Kills Seven Senior Hamas Terrorists Released in 2011 Prisoner Deal

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Seven senior Hamas terrorists who were released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange and deported to Gaza were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Defence Forces announced Monday.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 15, 2025 06:28 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    • A-
    • A+
    World News | Israel Kills Seven Senior Hamas Terrorists Released in 2011 Prisoner Deal
    Representative Image (Photo/TPS)

    Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 (ANI/TPS): Seven senior Hamas terrorists who were released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange and deported to Gaza were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Defence Forces announced Monday.

    The targeted operatives, all members of Hamas's Judea and Samaria "headquarters," were involved in recruiting terrorists and coordinating attacks from Gaza into Judea and Samaria.

    Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

    Among those killed were Riyad Asila and Bassem Abu Sanina, who carried out the 1998 stabbing murder of Israeli civilian Haim Kerman in Jerusalem.

    Both were sentenced to lengthy prison terms but were released as part of the deal in which Israel freed 1,027 security prisoners in exchange for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

    Also Read | Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigeria President.

    After their exile to Gaza, the two resumed operational roles in Hamas, with Asila later joining the group's "Jerusalem Department," responsible for recruiting terrorists in eastern Jerusalem. According to the Shin Bet, Asila helped direct terrorist activity from Gaza back into Israel, continuing "to promote terrorist operations against the State of Israel."

    Another key operative eliminated in the strike was Mahmoud Saria, who was convicted of killing IDF Staff Sgt. Ehud (Udi) Tal was in a stabbing attack at the Dotan Civil Administration centre in 1996. Like the others, Saria returned to terrorist activity after his release and exile to Gaza.

    The Shin Bet confirmed that all seven operatives killed had been convicted of involvement in deadly attacks during the Second Intifada and were serving life sentences before their release.

    "After their deportation to Gaza, they joined Hamas's West Bank Headquarters, operating in regional committees responsible for promoting attacks in Judea and Samaria, including by transferring weapons and funds to terrorists," the agency said.

    "The terrorists who were eliminated had a long record of murderous activity and had continued operating from Gaza, using their experience and connections to support Hamas's war efforts," the statement added.

    The airstrike also reportedly killed Muhammad Adin, commander of Hamas's Daraj Tuffah battalion, in an IDF strike northeast of Gaza City. Adin was said to be accompanied by other senior commanders.

    His death follows the recent elimination of three other top Hamas leaders, including Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Rafah Brigade commander Muhammad Shabana, and Hakam al-Issa, who the IDF described as one of Hamas's founding figures and its head of combat support operations.

    At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPSn+Senior+Hamas+Terrorists+Released+in+2011+Prisoner+Deal', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);">

    Agency News ANI| Jul 15, 2025 06:28 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    • A-
    • A+
    World News | Israel Kills Seven Senior Hamas Terrorists Released in 2011 Prisoner Deal
    Representative Image (Photo/TPS)

    Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 (ANI/TPS): Seven senior Hamas terrorists who were released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange and deported to Gaza were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Defence Forces announced Monday.

    The targeted operatives, all members of Hamas's Judea and Samaria "headquarters," were involved in recruiting terrorists and coordinating attacks from Gaza into Judea and Samaria.

    Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

    Among those killed were Riyad Asila and Bassem Abu Sanina, who carried out the 1998 stabbing murder of Israeli civilian Haim Kerman in Jerusalem.

    Both were sentenced to lengthy prison terms but were released as part of the deal in which Israel freed 1,027 security prisoners in exchange for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

    Also Read | Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigeria President.

    After their exile to Gaza, the two resumed operational roles in Hamas, with Asila later joining the group's "Jerusalem Department," responsible for recruiting terrorists in eastern Jerusalem. According to the Shin Bet, Asila helped direct terrorist activity from Gaza back into Israel, continuing "to promote terrorist operations against the State of Israel."

    Another key operative eliminated in the strike was Mahmoud Saria, who was convicted of killing IDF Staff Sgt. Ehud (Udi) Tal was in a stabbing attack at the Dotan Civil Administration centre in 1996. Like the others, Saria returned to terrorist activity after his release and exile to Gaza.

    The Shin Bet confirmed that all seven operatives killed had been convicted of involvement in deadly attacks during the Second Intifada and were serving life sentences before their release.

    "After their deportation to Gaza, they joined Hamas's West Bank Headquarters, operating in regional committees responsible for promoting attacks in Judea and Samaria, including by transferring weapons and funds to terrorists," the agency said.

    "The terrorists who were eliminated had a long record of murderous activity and had continued operating from Gaza, using their experience and connections to support Hamas's war efforts," the statement added.

    The airstrike also reportedly killed Muhammad Adin, commander of Hamas's Daraj Tuffah battalion, in an IDF strike northeast of Gaza City. Adin was said to be accompanied by other senior commanders.

    His death follows the recent elimination of three other top Hamas leaders, including Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Rafah Brigade commander Muhammad Shabana, and Hakam al-Issa, who the IDF described as one of Hamas's founding figures and its head of combat support operations.

    At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

    (The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    subhanshu shukla
    5000+K+ searches
    rakesh sharma
    500+K+ searches
    sunita williams
    500+K+ searches
    south korea vs japan
    2000+K+ searches
    hpbose
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Wimbledon 2025Viral VideosFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpGuru Purnima 2025Sawan 2025SupermanRahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiJurassic World RebirthKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel