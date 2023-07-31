Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): The committee to establish the Israel National Guard met on Monday for its eighth day of discussions during which the committee heard comprehensive suggestions from many people.

Those who spoke included representatives of the Israel Democracy Institute, the Law Lecturers Forum for Democracy, the Abraham Initiatives Organization, the “My Israel” movement, the “Cities of Israel” organization, and Major General (res.) Gal Hirsch.

All the presenters spoke about the various aspects involved in establishing the Israel National Guard. Each of the presenters in his field dealt, among other things, with questions concerning his subordination, his duties, the supervision and control mechanisms, his operations and the composition of the National Guard and the challenges he faces. (ANI/TPS)

