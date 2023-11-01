Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has deployed several of the Israeli Navy's missile ships in the Gulf of Eilat in the Red Sea.

The move, it said, was made in accordance with the assessment of the security situation there and as part of the strengthening of the defence effort there.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Greets People As Kozhikode, Gwalior Join UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature and Music Respectively.

This comes after Houthi terrorists in Yemen "declared war" on Israel and launched missiles at Eilat. Some of the missiles were intercepted by the US military and some landed in Egyptian territory in the Sinai Peninsula just to the south of Eilat. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)