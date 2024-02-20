Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Prime Minister's Office (PMO) today Monday afternoon released an official statement condemning the current proceedings at the International Court of Justice in which Israel is accused of denying Palestinians rights in the West Bank.

"Israel does not recognize the legitimacy of the proceedings of the international court in The Hague regarding 'the legality of the occupation' - which are an effort designed to infringe on Israel's right to defend itself against existential threats," said the PMO.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Has Found Love? Report Says Russia President Is Romantically Linked to ‘Barbie-Lookalike’ Ekaterina Mizulina.

The PMO charged that the proceedings in The Hague are part of the Palestinian attempt to dictate the results of the diplomatic settlement without negotiations.

"We will continue to reject this," and added that "Government and the Knesset are united in rejecting this unacceptable course of action." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Russia: FSB Arrests 33-Year-Old Woman Holding Dual Citizenship in Yekaterinburg on 'Treason' Charges for Allegedly Fundraising for Ukraine (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)