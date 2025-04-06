Tel Aviv [Israel], April 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed to the public for the first time the correspondence between Iran and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in Gaza last October by Israeli forces.

"I present here today unequivocal proof of Iran's support for Hamas' plan to destroy Israel and the October 7 massacre," said Katz.

Katz went on to explain that Hamas leaders demanded USD 500 million from the commander of the Quds Force for the destruction of Israel and the struggle against the US and that they received it.

"Iran is the head of the snake and despite all its denials, even today it finances and promotes terrorism in all sectors - from Gaza, through Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, and now also against the Houthis in Yemen under the banner of the desire to destroy Israel," added Katz. (ANI/TPS)

