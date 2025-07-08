Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees local authorities as a key partner in achieving national goals for renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation. To that end, it published a roadmap with an emphasis on promoting the transition to sustainable energy among residents and businesses.

The roadmap presents a knowledge base for taking local government to the next level, promoting projects that have an impact on all sectors throughout the local authority's territory.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

As part of this work, an extensive review of the existing tools in the world used by local authorities was conducted, while examining their suitability for the situation in Israel. In addition, policy measures were examined by which governments can assist authorities in promoting projects of this type. Around the world, local authorities are leading the transition to sustainable energy among their residents and are using a variety of tools to promote sustainable energy, including grants and public funding funds, initiating and establishing energy communities, advertising campaigns, and making information accessible.

As part of the Ministry's strategy for the transition to sustainable energy in local authorities, it has allocated approximately 250 million Shekels ($74.5 million) over the past three years to accelerate project implementation, build capacity, and make information accessible. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the implementation of projects in local authority assets, such as replacing energy-wasting equipment, installing charging stations in public spaces, installing solar systems in public buildings, and electricity storage facilities to strengthen energy security. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Silver Lion for Argentine's Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India's Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)