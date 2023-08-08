Tel Aviv [Israel], August 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture is publishing a new outline that it says will ensure the preservation of the biological safety of eggs. For the benefit of implementing the plan and supporting the towers, the ministry provided a budget of approximately 300 million Shekels (USD 82 million).

The ministry sent out a letter to breeders in the egg-laying industry which stated that the State of Israel will continue to ensure the production of eggs in Israel on a regular basis, with the aim of maintaining national food security.

Along with this, the state will ensure the health of the public and the health of the animals and their well-being, by moving to chicken coops under conditions of sanitation and biological safety that will prevent morbidity and the spread of poultry diseases, according to the standards accepted in the Western world.

According to the new outline, by the end of 2027, most chicken coops will meet veterinary requirements. By 2029, all hens that lay in coops in Israel will live in coops that meet all the requirements. (ANI/TPS)

