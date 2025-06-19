World News | Israel Strikes Iran's Arak Heavy Water Reactor, State Television Says

Dubai, Jun 19 (AP) Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday.

The report said there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” and that the facility had already been evacuated before the attack.

Israel warned earlier Thursday morning it would attack the facility and urged the public to flee the area. (AP)

