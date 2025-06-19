World News | Israel Strikes Iran's Arak Heavy Water Reactor, State Television Says

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 19, 2025 10:16 AM IST
World News | Israel Strikes Iran's Arak Heavy Water Reactor, State Television Says
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dubai, Jun 19 (AP) Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday.

The report said there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” and that the facility had already been evacuated before the attack.

    Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: IDF Says Israeli Air Force Launched Fresh Airstrikes on Missile Production Sites in Tehran.

    Israel warned earlier Thursday morning it would attack the facility and urged the public to flee the area. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

