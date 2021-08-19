Jerusalem [Israel] August 19 (ANI/FENA): New restrictions on controlling the spread of coronavirus came into force in Israel on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on citizens to get vaccinated, and after the highest daily number of coronavirus infected since January.

The measures require vaccination certificates or negative coronavirus tests to enter most enclosed spaces, including restaurants and bars, cultural and sports venues, hotels and gyms, news agencies reported.

The same applies to believers who want to enter synagogues, mosques or churches where there are more than 50 people.

The capacity of shops, malls and industrial parks is also limited to one person per seven square meters.

After vaccination began in Israel in December last year, the number of infections and new cases has drastically decreased.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 78 per cent of Israel's approximately nine million people received two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

However, the number of new cases is growing again, caused by the spread of a more contagious delta variant of the virus, and the restrictions that were lifted in June are again in force since yesterday.

According to the health ministry, more than 8,700 people were positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number in a single day since January this year. (ANI/FENA)

