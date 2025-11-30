Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Occupational Safety and Health Administration examined the effect of heat stress on the risk of being injured in work accidents.

Israel's geographical location makes it highly affected by climate change, and in recent years we have been experiencing a warming trend that includes longer and hotter summers with increased frequency, duration, and severity of heat waves, and changes in precipitation patterns, explained the Administration. These phenomena affect and may affect the health of the population in Israel, especially vulnerable populations employed in outdoor conditions.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 2 Civilians Killed, 2 Injured After Ukrainian Drone Strikes Border Region of Belgorod.

Among these workers, construction workers who are exposed to the elements may be at increased risk of being harmed by climate change.

The information gathered is based on data collected over the last 18 years.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm Leaves Sri Lanka Devastated; 193 Dead, 228 Missing in Widespread Floods.

Among the findings: A one-unit increase in the heat load index (uncomfortable unit) increases the risk of a work accident in the construction industry by 2 per cent. That is, going from a relatively comfortable day (25 units) to a day with extreme heat load (30 units) increases the risk of a work accident by 10 per cent.

On days with extreme heat load, the chance of a work accident in the construction industry is 23 per cent.

A "delay effect" was found, according to which on the third day after the day of heat stress, there is a 17 per cent probability of a work accident occurring. This means that workers are still at risk even when the heat stress has subsided, and the body fails to recover quickly enough, which is also supported by similar international studies published. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)