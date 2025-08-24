Tel Aviv [Israel], August 24 (ANI/TPS): An investigation has been opened by the Air Force today to determine what went wrong with the interception of the drone launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen last night.

Although the drone was ultimately intercepted, part of it fell into the yard of a house in Ginaton.

The Air Force wants to find out whether the drone contained cluster munitions and, if so, whether these might have fallen in the area.

Meanwhile, Flights in and out of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport have resumed, having been suspended earlier due to a drone attack from Yemen. According to the IDF, the drone was downed following "several interception attempts".

According to Magen David Adom, there have been no casualties except for some minor injuries sustained while people were running to shelters.

The police later reported that there were some impact sites. A police announcement clarified that there while there were no casualties, the public needs to stay away from those areas and urged people to follow the instructions of police officers on the ground. It added that officers and bomb disposal experts were working to isolate the impact sites. (ANI/TPS)

