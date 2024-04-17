Tel Aviv [Israel], April 17 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces in central Gaza destroyed rocket launchers and Hamas terror infrastructure, while also eliminating terrorists, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday morning.

One of the strikes was on a Hamas squad operating an armed drone near Israeli troops.

In additional strikes, Israeli aircraft struck several rocket launchers that were primed to fire rockets at Israel.

More than 40 targets were struck, including underground launching posts, booby-trapped buildings, military structures where armed terrorists operated, observation posts, and underground locations.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

