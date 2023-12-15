Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen applauded the decision of the Swiss Parliament to end funding for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees). The lower house of the Swiss parliament Tuesday voted to end USD 21 million in funding for the UN agency, acknowledging that the organization "glorified" terrorism committed against Israel.

Cohen congratulated the Swiss Parliament for its decision to stop funding UNRWA, calling the aid group "an organization that instead of helping the residents of Gaza, only worsens their lives."

"UNRWA is part of the problem and not of the solution," said Cohen. "The organization is educating for incitement to terrorism and ignoring Hamas's cynical use of Gaza residents as human shields."

Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini said he was "disheartened" by the Swiss move because his agency is "recognized as a major humanitarian actor in Gaza & the region."

Lazzarini said he hoped the Swiss Senate would overturn the decision.

This is the same Lazzarini who condemns the Israeli military for attacking UNWRA schools in Gaza without even mentioning that the same facilities were used as bases of terror by Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

