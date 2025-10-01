Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has closed the Netzarim axis in the northern Gaza Strip to people from the south trying to move north. from the south.

Over the past 24 hours, forces of the IDF's 99th "Ha'Bazak" (Lightning, res.) Infantry Division began focused ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip to strengthen and maintain operational control on the Netzarim axis.

Also Read | US Government Shutdown Will Allow Illegal Immigrants To Enter the United States? ICE Dismisses Rumours As False, Says 'No Change to Laws or Border Enforcement'.

The forces worked to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area and expand operational control over the area. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)