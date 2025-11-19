Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/ TPS): In what the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) called a "blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the terrorist organization Hezbollah is working to restore its assets in the village of Beit Lif in Lebanon.

IDF forces located dozens of terrorist infrastructures in the village, including headquarters and weapons depots of the terrorist organization Hezbollah. Hezbollah places these in civilian homes of the village residents and near civilian buildings and facilities.

The organization's activity in the village of Beit Lif is one example of many of Hezbollah's attempts to rehabilitate its assets throughout Lebanon, with an emphasis on the rural areas.

"The presence of terrorist infrastructure and the organization's activity in these areas constitute a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. "Hezbollah continues to endanger villages and their residents and exploits civilian space to promote terrorist activities."

Some of the targets in the village were transferred in recent months through the mechanism for implementing the understandings and were not addressed.

The IDF said it will continue to monitor these violations and act against them in order to remove any threat and protect the State of Israel. (ANI/ TPS)

