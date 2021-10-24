Tel Aviv [Israel], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the five-hour meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Sochi was "very good and in-depth."

Speaking at his weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett said "the relations between Israel and Russia are very good, but it can be better. The potential for economic, scientific, cultural and technological cooperation is endless given the fact that there are approximately one million Russian-speakers in Israel."

"We reached good and stable conclusions and I found President Putin to be attentive to Israel's security needs," he added.

The prime minister said they discussed the situation in Syria and the two countries have been coordinating the airstrikes to avoid clashes.

"The Russians are our neighbours to the north and it is important that we manage the delicate and complex situation there smoothly, without mishaps," Bennett noted.

The two also discussed the Iranian nuclear program. "The advanced state (of the program) worries everyone," Bennett said.

Before his departure back to Israel, Bennett said that Putin has invited him for a second meeting in the city of St. Petersburg. (ANI/Xinhua)

