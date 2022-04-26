Jerusalem, Apr 26 (AP) Israeli police said Tuesday they have launched an investigation into a death threat made against the country's prime minister.

The police issued a statement saying that a letter containing a death threat and a live bullet was sent to Naftali Bennett's family. The police said the special crimes department and the Shin Bet internal security agency opened an investigation.

Also Read | Russia an Acute Threat; China a Competitor and Challenge, Says British Armed Forces Chief Admiral Tony Radakin.

Additional details about the case were under a gag order. Bennett's office said in a statement that the prime minister's family has been given an increased security detail because of the letter.

Bennett formed a government last year following four successive deadlocked elections. He heads a coalition of eight parties ranging from ultranationalists to a small Islamist party that were all united in their opposition to longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also Read | Pakistan Blast: 3 Chinese, 1 Other Killed After Explosion Inside Campus of University of Karachi.

Bennett and other leaders of the coalition received death threats and were provided with additional security in the run-up to the formation of the new government last June.

One of Bennett's predecessors as prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated in 1995 by a religious nationalist extremist following a peace rally in Tel Aviv. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)