Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/ TPS): Israeli researchers have successfully advanced the flowering and ripening of the 'Royal Dawn' cherry variety by about a month, offering a significant economic and agricultural edge to Israeli cherry growers. The development comes amid a broader study aimed at enhancing cherry fruiting and yields in the face of global climate challenges.

Israel's relatively warm winters have long posed a challenge for cherry cultivation, as cherry trees require a certain number of "chilling hours"--periods of cold temperatures--to bloom and bear fruit properly. With global warming accelerating, these chilling hours are becoming increasingly scarce.

However, researchers from Northern R&D at the Miguel Research Institute and the Volcani Institute have turned this obstacle into an opportunity, leveraging Israel's climate to potentially outpace European cherry markets.

"The cherry ripening and marketing period in Israel is currently from May to July, parallel to that of Europe," said Chaya Rak Yahalom, Director of North-Miguel R&D.

"Even though the unique climatic conditions in Israel allow the cherry ripening season to be brought forward before the season in European countries. By bringing ripening forward, we aim to create economic and marketing advantages for growers and to allow them stability and prosperity, including the ability to deal with possible regulatory changes, such as opening import quotas from foreign countries, and more," she said.

The experimental work involves growing cherry trees in large containers with tightly controlled root temperatures. This method allows researchers to simulate different seasonal conditions and monitor how soil temperature affects the trees' growth cycles.

"The goal of the study is to address the challenges of climate change and warming winters," explained Dr Michal Ackerman-Lebert, a deciduous fruit tree researcher at North-Miguel R&D. "This experimental system allows us to examine the effect of soil temperature on budding and yield in the Royal Dawn variety, with an emphasis on the awakening of the trees after warm winters with a lack of cold hours, with the aim of bringing forward the date of production." (ANI/ TPS)

Based in Rishon LeZion, the Volcani Institute is the research arm of Israel's Agriculture Ministry. The Miguel Research Institute, also known as Northern R&D - Miguel, is an agricultural research and development center in northern Israel that operates under the Galilee Development Authority

The project is being carried out with funding from the Scientific Fund of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Cherry Table at the Plant Council. It is led by Dr. Ackerman-Lebert in collaboration with Dr. Or Sperling of the Volcani Institute, researchers Menashe Cohen and Dr. Omer Krain from the North Research Center, and student Tal Kupfer.

In addition to this project, further research is underway to acclimate new cherry varieties to Israel's changing climate and to develop orchard designs aimed at improving yield and quality while reducing labor demands. (ANI/ TPS)

