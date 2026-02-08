Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) foiled an attempt to smuggle 12 pistols across Israel's eastern border.

According to the police, the air control system identified during the night a drone that crossed from the east into the northern territory of the State of Israel in an attempt to smuggle weapons.

Also Read | Japan General Elections 2026: Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Set To Retain Power As LDP Sweeps Lower House Polls.

After the identification, forces from the Israel Police in the Northern District searched and located the drone the 12 pistols that it carried. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)