Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that overnight a woman soldier was wounded when about twenty terrorists, including a number of armed men, approached the Nitzana border crossing with Egypt from the Egyptian side of the border.

IDF soldiers operating in the area opened fire on the terrorists and several hits were detected.

The soldier was reported to have been moderately wounded during the exchange of fire and was referred for medical treatment at the hospital. Her condition later improved and she is now listed as being in a minor condition.

Nitzana, located on the border between Israel's Negev Desert and the Sanai, is about 50 miles away from the border with Gaza. It is one of two border crossing where trucks containing humanitarian aid for the people in Gaza cross into Egypt after inspection in Israel.

Women have served as combat soldiers in the IDF for a number of years. One of the first units to include women in combat roles is the one responsible for border security along Israel's border with Egypt. (ANI/TPS)

