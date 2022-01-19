Tel Aviv [Israel], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 65,259 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily figure in the country since the outbreak in late February 2020.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Israel to 1,919,484.

The number of death cases from the virus has reached 8,340, with 22 new fatalities since the previous ministry update on Sunday.

The number of patients in serious conditions has risen from 446 to 498, the highest figure since early October 2021.

The ministry had not released the complete updated data on the pandemic trends in Israel since Sunday night due to technical problems. (ANI/Xinhua)

