Jerusalem [Israel], September 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 170,465.

It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 4,764 registered on Sept. 14.

The number of deaths reached 1,165, with 18 new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 534 to 549, out of 1,163 patients currently hospitalised.

The ministry also reported a total of 123,219 recoveries, with 2,492 new ones, while active cases increased to 46,081.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry said that Israel has launched an operation to transfer COVID-19 patients between hospitals due to overloads.

According to the ministry, it is no longer possible to admit new COVID-19 patients in hospitals in northern Israel, while hospitals in the Jerusalem area also deal with high loads.

Accordingly, the ministry decided to transfer dozens of patients to hospitals in central and southern Israel.

China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 11, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the Israeli city, was illuminated with the colours of China's national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese doctors and their Israeli counterparts to share experience in containing the virus' spread and treatment of coronavirus patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

