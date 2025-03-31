Tel Aviv [Israel], March 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli lawmakers unanimously approved NIS 5 billion (USD 1.3 billion) for economic, infrastructure, and social development in Gaza border communities on Monday.

Under the terms of the law, which passed its final reading in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 37-0, the government will lead an accelerated seven-year recovery plan, reinforcing the Takuma Directorate's role in regional restoration.

While the majority of the funds will go to communities within seven km of the Gaza border, the law earmarks NIS 1 billion (USD 270 million) for cities outside the immediate border area affected by the war, including Ashkelon, Ofakim and Netivot. (ANI/TPS)

