Islamabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts for human rights and democracy.

Also Read | Volkan Konak Dies: Renowned Turkish Singer Passes Away After Collapsing on Stage During Concert in Cyprus.

Members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) – an advocacy group founded last December – who also belong to the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum, announced the nomination of Khan, 72.

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," Partiet Sentrum said on X on Sunday.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Visit London From April 8-10; Free Trade Agreement Talks May Figure in Meetings.

In 2019, Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia.

Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations after which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan, also the founder of Pakistan's main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been incarcerated since August 2023.

This January, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption.

It was the fourth major case in which the former premier has been convicted.

Three earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage were overturned or suspended by courts.

Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He denies all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)