Jerusalem, May 6 (AP) Israel's military said Tuesday it launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, fully disabling the country's international airport in the capital, Sanaa. It also said several power plants were struck in the area.

Footage aired on Israeli television showed thick black plumes of smoke rising above the skyline of Sanaa.

Social media video purported to show multiple strikes around Sanaa, with black smoke rising as the thumps of the blast echoed against the surrounding mountains.

The strikes were the second time in two days that Israel attacked the rebels in Yemen, in retaliation for a missile strike on Israel's airport on Sunday. (AP)

